FMs of Russia and Iran to discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

By Trend





Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow on January 26, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova stated, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

She made the remark at a briefing on Jan. 15.

"On January 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be in Moscow on a working visit, during which talks will be held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is expected to continue the exchange of views on a number of international issues, including the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan for the Iranian nuclear program, the state of affairs in Syria, Afghanistan, the Persian Gulf zone," Zakharova said.