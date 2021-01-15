Azerbaijan's PM signs order on restoration of facilities damaged in Patriotic War

By Trend





Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree ‘on additional measures for the restoration of damaged facilities and carrying out repair and construction work for eliminating damage caused following the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan starting from September 27, 2020’, Trend reports.

In order to fully restore damaged facilities and carry out repair and construction work, in connection with the elimination of damage caused as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of Azerbaijan starting from September 27, 2020, the functions of the customer for the construction of residential buildings and facilities, as well as the organization and coordination of work carried out during the construction process are assigned to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and the relevant local executive authorities have been instructed to take appropriate measures as appropriate to ensure the implementation of this order.