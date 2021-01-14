Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

By Trend





OSCE’s 2021 priorities aim to contribute to resolving the conflicts in its region, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde said presenting Programme of the Swedish OSCE Chairpersonship, Trend reports.

Linde said that Sweden is convinced that multilateral cooperation is the best way to address our common challenges.

“It is with this mindset and experience that we take on the task of leading the OSCE for the coming year. Our 2021 priorities aim to contribute to resolving the conflicts in our region. Threats to international peace and security, the suffering caused by conflicts, are unacceptable. The resolution of conflicts in our region is at the top of our agenda,” she said.

Linde added that OSCE’s priority is to focus on common principles.

“To resolve conflicts, avoid future crises, upholding the concept of comprehensive security. Political and economic security, human rights, democracy, the rule of law, equality – interrelated and interconnected,” she said.

She noted that conflict resolution is a strong priority for Sweden's chairmanship in the OSCE.

"Outbreak of armed conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, its heavy death toll, human suffering, have made abundantly clear the risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved," she said.