Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center starts work for 2021 being declared Year of Nizami Ganjavi

By Trend

With appreciation to HE the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for declaring 2021 as Year of Nizami Ganjavi, Nizami Ganjavi International Center started it’s international activities on this, Trend reports.

To the call of center's Co-Chairs number of partner international organizations also joined in celebrating legacy of great sage Nizami Ganjavi.

Dr. Ismail Serageldin underlined: It has been a privilege to be able to work with His Excellency Ilham Aliyev as he gave new meaning to the legacy of the Great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, and to witness how Baku and Azerbaijan have been transformed under his leadership.