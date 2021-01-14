Azerbaijan opening embassy in Afghanistan

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Afghanistan (in Kabul city).

The president also signed an order to ensure the activity of the Azerbaijani embassy in Afghanistan (in Kabul city).

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues of material and technical support and financing related to the activity of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (Kabul), as well as resolve other issues arising from the order.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will approve the structure and staff table of the embassy.