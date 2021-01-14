Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian prosecutor-generals meet in Moscow

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian prosecutor-generals have held a trilateral meeting in Moscow at Russia’s initiative, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on its website on January 12.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev visited Moscow at his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov’s invitation. The meeting among the three prosecutor-generals took place after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, met in Moscow on January 11. The three leaders signed the second statement on January 11 since the end of the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

“The meeting discussed the implementation of the relevant items of the trilateral statements of the heads of state dated November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as legal cooperation mechanisms,” the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office said.

The report added that as part of the visit on January 12, senior Azerbaijani and Russian officials discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

“A meeting held with Russian Prosecutor-General Krasnov as part of the visit focused on the development of friendship and cooperation ties between our countries and it was stressed that these ties raised to strategic partnership level thanks to joint efforts and political will of the [Azerbaijani and Russian] leaders,” the report said.

During the meeting, Kamran Aliyev said that in line with the country leadership’s political course, large-scale reforms had been carried out in the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office and it had been completely restructured to increase the flexibility and efficiency of work, to form professionals that meet the modern requirements.

Kamran Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories, which had been occupied by Armenia for about 30 years were liberated by the Azerbaijani armed forces under the command of President Ilham Aliyev and the country’s territorial integrity was restored within the framework of international legal norms and principles, including the UN Security Council resolutions.

During the meeting, a cooperation programme for 2021-2023 was signed in connection with the implementation of the cooperation accord signed between the Azerbaijani and Russian Prosecutor's Offices on June 24, 2019.

The parties expressed confidence that close cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries will further develop successfully in all spheres, the cooperation programme will be an important document defining the future development directions of relations and will create a favourable basis for new prospects.

In addition, the sides discussed cooperation in combating various manifestations of organized crime, including terrorism, corruption, human trafficking and drug trafficking. The sides exchanged views on cooperation on the protection of the rights and freedoms of the two countries’ citizens, legal assistance with regard to criminal cases, extradition, training visits, mutual action within bilateral and international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani ambassador to Moscow Polad Bulbuloglu.