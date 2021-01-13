New creative stage begins in Azerbaijan – speaker of parliament

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and the liberation of its territories was the main event and result of 2020, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports on Jan. 12.

Gafarova stressed that the victory in the war not only is the most memorable event of 2020, but also a brilliant victory, which is inscribed in golden letters and is forever imprinted in the history of national statehood and the memory of people.

Stressing that a new creative stage begins, the speaker of the parliament added that the measures and upcoming tasks to be carried out during this period were announced by the Azerbaijani president at the recent meeting.

"I am sure that the implementation of these tasks will contribute to Azerbaijan’s successful and confident development," the speaker of the parliament added.