Country registers 519 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 519 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 12.

Some 1,276 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 225,346 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 210,798 patients have recovered, 2,941 people have died. Currently, 11,607 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,898 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,279,907 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.