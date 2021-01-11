Defence Ministry sets up commission to consider demobilized servicemen's appeals

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has set up a commission to receive the demobilized individuals and ensure the timely and objective consideration of their appeals, the ministry reported on its website on January 10.

The commission that was established under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's relevant order will receive the individuals of the abovementioned category and consider their appeals at the Armed Forces Training and Education Centre in Baku from 0900 to 1800 starting January 11, the report added.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on individuals, who had been called up for military service for mobilization to participate in the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war, to directly contact the newly-established commission to get the emerging problems solved.

The ministry banned those going to turn to the commission from entering the territory of the centre with information carriers and other devices and urged them to observe the relevant decisions and recommendations of the Operative Staff under the Cabinet of Ministers (use of masks, disinfection of hands with an appropriate solution, social distance, etc) to ensure the health and safety of servicemen and civilians.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.