Azerbaijan's MoD presents footage from Kalbajar's Keshdak village

11 January 2021 [14:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of Keshdak village of Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.















The footage:

