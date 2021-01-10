Azerbaijan confirms 1,593 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 601 new COVID-19 cases, 1,593 patients have recovered and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 224,651 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 208,681 of them have recovered, and 2,909 people have died. Currently, 13,061 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,368 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,267,923 tests have been conducted so far.