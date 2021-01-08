Azerbaijan purchases medical equipment through YASHAT Foundation

By Trend





The medical equipment worth 47,200 manat ($27,760) was purchased at the expense of the YASHAT Foundation, Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports on Jan.8.

According to Mehdiyev, it’s intended for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

"This equipment was purchased given the recommendations of doctors. It allows to checkup 35-40 disabled persons per day," he added.

The foundation was established on December 8, 2020, in order to support the persons, who were wounded or disabled and families of military servicemen who became martyrs when protecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Its funds are formed through voluntary financial assistance (donations) provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 8)