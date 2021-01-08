Azerbaijan discloses number of anti-infantry mines found since Sept.2020

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has executed 1,831 special operational emergency field visits as response action to 2,287 calls from September 27, 2020 through January 7, 2021, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Houses and household areas were inspected in Aghdam, Agjhabadi, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Goygol, Kurdamir, Fuzuli, Tartar, Tovuz, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab, Khizi, Khojavend, Oghuz, Gabala districts, Naftalan, Ganja, Shusha and Mingachevir cities, territories near the oil pipelines, including South Caucasus Pipeline, Mingachevir TPP, arable and pasture areas, roadsides, forests, schools.

As a result of the inspection, 2,631 unexploded munitions, 4,546 pieces of anti-infantry mines, 1,557 pieces of anti-tank mines, 1,915 pieces of anti-tank mine explosive fuses, 77 pieces of detonators, 1,439 pieces of 9N235 type bomblets, 24,515 patrons of various calibers, 2 gas-grenades, 5,968 grams of black gunpowder, 275 kg of plastic explosives, 150 kg of ammonium-nitrate explosives, 27 meteorological radio direction detectors for military purposes, 7 drones (neutralized), 2 micro schemes for missiles and 1,968 exploded missile parts were found.







