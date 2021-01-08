Azerbaijan develops new state program on water resources

By Trend





The Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences ANAS has developed a draft ‘State program for the assessment, protection of water sources and rational management of water resources in Azerbaijan for 2021-2024’, ANAS corresponding member, Deputy Director of the Institute for scientific work, Dadash Huseynov said, Trend reports.

In 2020, a program of three research projects was approved to analyze the existing situation regarding underground and surface resources, assess natural resources, use modern technologies in the territory of Karabakh, liberated from Armenian occupation, said the scientist.

Huseynov also added that the ‘Drawing up the geothermal atlas of Azerbaijan and the cadastre of geothermal energy resources’ research work has been completed.

“The atlas reflects the results of geothermal studies carried out on the territory of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Currently, geothermal studies have covered more than 130 local structures in oil and gas regions located on land and in the waters of the sea,” the ANAS member said.