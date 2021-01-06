Pakistan's former PM talks Nizami Ganjavi International Center

By Trend





Nizami Ganjavi International Center has an impressive collection of members/guests who participate in its sessions on important local, regional and global issues, Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz said, Trend reports.

“We need be a catalyst for change and growth and promoting peace, progress and harmony. During our sessions, discussions were productive and helped understand issues and opportunities as well as dealing with global and regional issues!” he said.

“We need to redouble our efforts to promote harmony, tolerance and reform and learn from each other! This is a continuous process which needs active involvement by all! We are grateful for the continues support of HE President of Azerbaijan as well tireless work and dedication and international influence of the co-chairs and the BoT members making all this,” Aziz added.

On Jan. 5, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to declare 2021 as a “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan. The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated in 2021



