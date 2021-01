By Trend





Two more Azerbaijani citizens have been freed from Armenian captivity and brought back home, Ismayil Akhundov, Head of the working group of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said, Trend reports.

According to Akhundov, on December 28, two Azerbaijani hostages - a soldier and a civilian - were returned to Azerbaijan from Armenian captivity.