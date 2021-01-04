Russian pyrotechnics to carry out demining in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam

By Trend





The pyrotechnics of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will conduct mine clearance in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation, the press service of the ministry stated, Trend reports citing TASS.

“On January 4, an IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations with rescuers on board departed for Azerbaijan to carry out tasks for demining territories in Karabakh. As part of the humanitarian mission, pyrotechnics will work in the Aghdam district,” the ministry said.

“The group includes 20 pyrotechnics from the Leader Center of the Russian MES and the Noginsk Rescue Center. Three complexes with robots are flying together with them. All the outgoing personnel has undergone COVID-19 test," the MES press service added.