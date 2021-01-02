Azerbaijani president, first lady extend condolences over world famous actor's death

By Vafa Ismayilova



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have exressed condolonces over world famous actor Robert Hossein's death.

In his letter of condolences to the family of Robert Hossein, Aliyev said: "Together with Mehriban khanim [mode of address], we extend our profound condolences due to Robert Hossein's demise-a prominent representative of world theatre and cinema art, an actor, screenwriter and director. The colorful characters and inimitable performances by Robert Hossein throughout his prolific stage and screen performance career and many plays that he directed are spectacular examples of the art of cinema and theatre."

The president stressed that Robert Hossein was a true friend of Azerbaijan.

"Emotionally attached to the land of his ancestors, Robert Hossein remained proud of his Azerbaijani roots, although he resided outside of Azerbaijan. That is why he had visited our country on many occasions. In Azerbaijan, he had always enjoyed great esteem and affection. It is with fondest memories that I still recall our meetings and conversations with him. Dear memory of a monumental master and a candid person Robert Hossein will forever live in the hearts of those who knew him," the letter said.