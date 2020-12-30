Nargis Book: Special issue dedicated to Karabakh

By Trend





On the eve of the New Year 2021, Nargis Publishing House has unveiled Nargis Book “Karabakh” – a special issue dedicated to Karabakh's culture and history.

Nargis Publishing House has released a tailor-made issue of Nargis Book for the first time in eight years. The publication intends to introduce the world to the answer of why Karabakh matters so much to Azerbaijan and likewise share with the readership the history and abounding cultural heritage of this region.

Prominent art critics and historians have been working on the materials to be included in the publication. They described the authentic history of Karabakh in plain language, created a chronology based only on archival documents and scientific publications presented facts impartially, and restored historical justice.

Nargis Book features exclusive interviews with prominent personalities of world art and public figures; articles on the contribution of Azerbaijanis to world culture and science; the history of the Karabakh region, starting with the settlements of the Azykhantrop; exclusive photo sessions and series of illustrations; reportage photography from liberated Aghdam and Fuzuli and much more. The materials are exemplified with archival images, including rare photographs of Yakov Khalip from the collection of the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography.

The publication was prepared largely in English, accompanied by QR codes that allow you to indulge yourself with videos and Azerbaijani national music, and is complemented by seven postcards featuring districts of Karabakh and illustrated letters of the Azerbaijani alphabet. Each issue of the new release presents you with a postcard, which altogether will add up to craft the word Karabakh (Qaraba?).

The initiative and ideological inspiration of the project emanates from Ulviyya Mahmudova, the editor-in-chief of Nargis magazine. The project was implemented thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azercell, Azerenerji, the State Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Agency, Pasha Holding, Azerbaijan Banks Association, AzerGold, Veysaloglu Group of Companies, Baku Transport Agency, Nurgun Motors, Kontinent Construction.

Nargis Book presents the image of multicultural and multinational Azerbaijan to the international audience.

The publication aims to shape the accurate opinion about Azerbaijan, Azerbaijanis and the substance of the conflict in Karabakh. It also intends to boost the country image worldwide, and introduce the foreign readership to the people of different languages, ethnicities and religious affiliations that live together in spirit of friendship and harmony as a single peace-loving nation. To achieve this goal, this publication will be distributed among European countries including Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Turkey, as well as in the United States.



