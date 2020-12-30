Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan to work in truce monitoring centre in Karabakh

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said that the Turkish personnel assigned to work in the joint monitoring centre in Karabakh arrived in Azerbaijan, Azertag reported on December 30.

"Our staff went to Azerbaijan and stands by there. After the construction of the joint centre is completed and it goes operational, our one general and 35 military officers will start their duty immediately," Hulusi Akar said in a virtual year-end evaluation meeting.

Turkey’s Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler, other military commanders, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Akar underlined that as part of the efforts to clear the region of mines and improvised explosives, the activities of the elements of the Turkish Armed Forces continue in the region.

Two special mine detection and clearance teams, consisting of 135 mine clearance specialists of the Turkish armed forces, have been supporting the Azerbaijani troops in regions liberated from Armenia’s occupation. The Turkish troops are also training Azerbaijani soldiers in mine detection and clearance techniques and tactics.

"As part of the humanitarian aid activities, we did our best to support our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, and we will continue to do so. We have supported them in their rightful and honorable struggle, and we will continue to do so," he added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10 to end the six-week fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

On November 11, Turkey and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint centre to monitor the ceasefire. The Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Centre is located on Azerbaijan's liberated territory of Aghdam. In case of violation of the ceasefire, direct contacts will be established with Moscow and Ankara, as well as with Baku and Yerevan.