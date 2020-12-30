Baku submits UN member states report on Armenia's use of foreign terrorists in Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has submitted to the UN member states and relevant international organizations its detailed report on the use of mercenaries and foreign terrorists by Armenia against Azerbaijan during the hostilities from September through November, Trend reported on December 29.

The ministry also drew up a report on structures calling themselves "charity organizations", as well as the banking and financial organizations serving them to prevent the so-called regime in Karabakh and armed groups on occupied Azerbaijani territories from being financed by the Armenian diaspora organizations during Armenia’s recent military aggression against Azerbaijan. The report was sent to the financial monitoring structures of the UN member states and relevant international organizations.

“Strict measures must be taken against such funds and institutions the activities of which are aimed at financing terrorism,” the report added.

The reports on the violations of international human rights regulations, and international humanitarian law, including targeted attacks on civilians, their murder, targeting public and private property as part of Armenia’s new military aggression against Azerbaijan, were regularly prepared during this period.

The reports on the necessity of giving a legal assessment of these acts were also prepared.

The above-mentioned reports were submitted to all relevant international organizations, including the UN, as well as foreign ministries.

During the hostilities, many countries and international organizations, which expressed support for ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

"It is necessary to separately stress the contribution of Turkey, which has always supported Azerbaijan’s fair position during the 44-day Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh War and did not spare moral assistance,” the ministry said.

It added that “the inviolability of the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity has again shown itself during this historically significant period for Azerbaijan”.

The ministry said that unconditional international support for Azerbaijan’s fair position in its difficult period was the result of a successful foreign policy conducted under President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's leadership, based on the principles of transparent, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.