President Aliyev awards servicemen for liberating Shuhsa

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an instruction on awarding a group of the military for their services to liberate the city of Shusha.

Under the presidential instruction, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces, who demonstarted courage and bravery during the fighting for the liberation of Shusha, are awarded medals "For liberating Shusha".

The liberation of Azerbaijan's historical city Shusha from the 28-year-old occupation on November 8, played a decisive role in the fate of the 44-day war, led to the defeat of the Armenian political and military leadership and the cessation of hostilities. Under President Aliyev's decree, Azerbaijan will further mark November 8 as Victory Day.

On November 10, 2020 Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed a trilateral peace agreement to end the Nagorno-Karabakh war that started on September 27, 2020.

The peace agreement also ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.