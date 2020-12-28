Some 127 educators from Baku fought during Nagorno-Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Some 127 Azerbaijani educators from capital Baku actively participated in the country's Patriotic War with Armenia that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020, Azertag reported on December 28.

Of them, 122 were teachers and five school deputy principals, a source at the Baku city education department said.

On December 15, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said that 10 Azerbaijani schoolchildren were killed and 16 wounded in Armenia’s heavy artillery attacks on Azerbaijan during the 44-day war.

Addressing an online conference dedicated to the International Day of Human Rights, the minister noted that 54 educational institutions were destroyed as a result of the Armenian attacks.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day-war ended on November 10 with the signing of a peace deal by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.