Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0021 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.074. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.003 manat (0.1 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
December 14
2.0625
December 21
2.0717
December 15
2.0652
December 22
2.0783
December 16
2.0675
December 23
2.0717
December 17
2.0786
December 24
2.0746
December 18
2.0812
December 25
2.0738
Average weekly
2.071
Average weekly
2.074
The official rate of the manat against the ruble went up by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0227. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0005 manat (2.15 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
December 14
0.0233
December 21
0.0229
December 15
0.023
December 22
0.0227
December 16
0.0232
December 23
0.0224
December 17
0.0232
December 24
0.0226
December 18
0.0232
December 25
0.023
Average weekly
0.0232
Average weekly
0.0227
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2224. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0049 manat (2.25 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.217. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency rose has remained unchanged.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
December 14
0.2162
December 21
0.2213
December 15
0.2161
December 22
0.2222
December 16
0.2169
December 23
0.2222
December 17
0.218
December 24
0.2222
December 18
0.2205
December 25
0.224
Average weekly
0.2175
Average weekly
0.2224