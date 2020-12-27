Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0021 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.074. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.003 manat (0.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate December 14 2.0625 December 21 2.0717 December 15 2.0652 December 22 2.0783 December 16 2.0675 December 23 2.0717 December 17 2.0786 December 24 2.0746 December 18 2.0812 December 25 2.0738 Average weekly 2.071 Average weekly 2.074

The official rate of the manat against the ruble went up by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0227. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0005 manat (2.15 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate December 14 0.0233 December 21 0.0229 December 15 0.023 December 22 0.0227 December 16 0.0232 December 23 0.0224 December 17 0.0232 December 24 0.0226 December 18 0.0232 December 25 0.023 Average weekly 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0227

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2224. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0049 manat (2.25 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.217. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency rose has remained unchanged.