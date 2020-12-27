TODAY.AZ / Politics

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

27 December 2020 [16:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend 

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0021 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.074. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.003 manat (0.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

December 14

2.0625

December 21

2.0717

December 15

2.0652

December 22

2.0783

December 16

2.0675

December 23

2.0717

December 17

2.0786

December 24

2.0746

December 18

2.0812

December 25

2.0738

Average weekly

2.071

Average weekly

2.074

The official rate of the manat against the ruble went up by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0227. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0005 manat (2.15 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

December 14

0.0233

December 21

0.0229

December 15

0.023

December 22

0.0227

December 16

0.0232

December 23

0.0224

December 17

0.0232

December 24

0.0226

December 18

0.0232

December 25

0.023

Average weekly

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0227

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2224. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0049 manat (2.25 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.217. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency rose has remained unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

December 14

0.2162

December 21

0.2213

December 15

0.2161

December 22

0.2222

December 16

0.2169

December 23

0.2222

December 17

0.218

December 24

0.2222

December 18

0.2205

December 25

0.224

Average weekly

0.2175

Average weekly

0.2224







