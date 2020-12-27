President Aliyev congratulates Georgian premier on reapponitment

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Giorgi Gakharia who was reappointed as the Georgian prime minister, Azertag reported on December 27.

"Today, Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are developing dynamically and comprehensively, based on the will of our peoples, historically bound with the ties of friendship and good neighborliness," the head of state said in his congratulatory message.

Aliyev expressed his confidence that the two countries' ever-broadening relations in political, economic and humanitarian fields and mutually beneficial cooperation will further contribute to the prosperity of the Azerbaijani and Georgian nations and strengthening of bilateral strategic partnership.