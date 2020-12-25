Defence minister signs order on demobilization in army

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has signed a relevant order to fulfill President Ilham Aliyev's decree "On demobilization" in the Azerbaijan Army, the Defence Ministry reported on December 25.

Under the order, servicemen called up for military service on the basis of the Azerbaijani presidential order dated September 28, will be demobilized in stages from December 25, 2020 to April 15, 2021.

Servicemen will be demobilized in a phase-by-phase manner taking into consideration their age qualification and in accordance with the terms of discharge.

The ministry said that the monetary allowance of officers and warrant officers consists of position salary, the wage for military ranks, and other allowances, considering the military position they were appointed, with the use of the growth-rate established for the military units where they serve. Soldiers and sergeants, in addition to their official salaries assigned in the same manner, are paid a monthly allowance in the amount of 360 manats [$211], the ministry stated.

It added that the public will be periodically informed about the demobilization.

President Aliyev announced partial mobilizaiton on September 28, on the second day of military clashes with Armenia.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day-war ended on November 10 with the signing of a peace deal by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.