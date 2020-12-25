Luxembourg Parliament’s motion on Karabakh against int’l law

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has described as biased and against the international law the motion adopted by the Luxemburg Parliament on the liberated Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a statement published in its official page on December 25, the ministry said that the motion, put forward by Claude Wiseler, a pro-Armenian member of the Christian Socialist Political Party, distorts the truth about the situation in the region and makes completely baseless accusations against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The ministry said that the motion that was adopted on December 24 by the Chamber of Luxembourg, has no legal force and is contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions, which reflects the biased position of this body.

Furthermore, the ministry said that if members of the Luxembourg legislative body had thought about the future of the region, including Armenia, they would have promoted the implementation of the trilateral statement dated 10 November and taking advantage of new opportunities for cooperation to build peace, security and prosperity in the region.

“Apparently, the Chamber of Luxembourg is not interested in the new situation created by resolving the long-lasting conflict in the region, implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions, and restoration of the rights of IDPs, whose fundamental rights have been violated for decades, it is rather interested in instigating enmity between the states of the region.”

The ministry stressed that the adoption of such provocative and biased documents will not hinder the future development and progress of the region based on respect for the principles of international law.