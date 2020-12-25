WCO Sec-Gen congratulates Azerbaijani president

Secretary General of the World Customs Organization Kunio Mikuriya congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear President Aliyev, allow me to express my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday, and to extend my best wishes for good health and happiness to you and your family,” Mikuriya said.

“Your Excellency has always been dedicated to the development of the Azerbaijan-WCO relations,” secretary general of the World Customs Organization added. “I would like to reiterate my commitment to a continued close cooperation between the WCO and Azerbaijan, in contributing to the achievement of its national goals through the development and modernization of Customs. I am convinced that our ties will continue bringing mutual benefits in the coming years.”

“I take this opportunity to wish a happy and healthy 2021, prosperity and peace for your country and your citizens, and I look forward to meeting you again in the future,” Mikuriya said. “Please accept, President Aliyev, the assurances of my highest consideration.”