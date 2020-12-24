Expert: Ilham Aliyev led Azerbaijan into victory with his visionary leadership

President Ilham Aliyev led Azerbaijan into victory in the six-week-war with Armenia despite regional challenges and pressure, Muhammad Asif Noor, director of Pakistan-based Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies said in an interview with Day.az on December 23.

Asif Noor said that Azerbaijan’s triumph and brilliant victory during the war between September 27 and November 10 was largely due to President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and diplomatic genius.

During the 44-day-war, Azerbaijan liberated its Armenian-occupied territories and restored its territorial integrity.

The expert also said that Azerbaijan’s victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh war went down the history as a military success.

Noor stressed the unity between the Azerbaijani people and the government during the war, saying that President Ilham Aliyev made the dreams of his nation come true by liberating the territories that had been under the Armenian occupation for around three decades.

The expert also said that Azerbaijan's victory also had to do with years of consistent preparation, in terms of politics, economy and military under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. Noor stressed that the Azerbaijani government was able to gain the international community’s support in its just cause to restore its internationally-recognized territories. Azerbaijan also built a strong economy that enabled it to build a powerful army, Noor said.