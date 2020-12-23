Culture Ministry pays tribute to cultural workers who became martyrs

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture has released a video in memory of cultural workers who became martyrs during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

From the first days of the war, those working in cultural institutions voluntarily enlisted in the ranks of the army, and 65 of them took part in the Patriotic War. Seven became martyrs and for their heroism on the battlefield against the Armenian invaders were awarded the medal "For the sake of Motherland" (V?t?n u?runda).

The list includes teacher of the Children's Music School No. 3 in Fizuli region Togrul Hajiyev, teacher of the School of Children's Art named after Rashid Behbudov in Gobustan Rauf Aliyev, tour guide of the Nizami Mausoleum in Ganja Hikmet Mammadov, teacher of the Goychay Children's Music School Alim Ibragimov, teacher of the Children's Music School in Jabrayil's Mahmudlu village Zamin Rahimov, course leader of the Lankaran Cultural Center Tural Gummatov and an employee of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Aliagha Mammadov.

Notably, the Defence Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijani servicemen buried by December 21.

In a report posted on its official website, the ministry said that 2,802 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by December 21.

The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs.

The Patriotic War of Azerbaijan lasted from September 27 to November 9, 2020 and ended with the liberation of its occupied territories from the Armenian armed forces.



