Envoy: Indonesia to further support Azerbaijan's just position to ensure regional peace

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Indonesia's newly-appointed ambassador Hildi Hamid has said that his country will further support Azerbaijan's just position to ensure peace in the region, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minster Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on December 22.

Bayramov, who received a copy of the credentials of Hamid, congratulated him and wished success in his future endeavors. Speaking about the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the minister stressed that the two countries are committed to further develop bilateral ties. The contentment was expressed on the two countries' bilateral and international cooperation. It was noted with satisfaction that Indonesia has always demonstrated its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani government and people on the restoration of territorial integrity and the Victory in the Karabakh war. The confidence was expressed that the trilateral statement dated November 10 would serve to ensure peace in the region. It was stressed that Indonesia has always respected Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and would continue to support its just position to ensure peace in the region.

He conveyed Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi's greetings to Minister Bayramov. He noted that he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral ties.

Bayramov thanked the ambassador and referring to a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stressed the potential for further expansion of friendly relations and cooperation with Indonesia.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.