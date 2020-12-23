Deputy Commander of Armenia's Internal Police Forces resigns

By Trend

Deputy Commander of the Armenian Internal Police Forces, Colonel Samvel Hakobyan, submitted a letter of resignation on Dec. 22, explaining his decision by the fact that the authorities are giving illegal orders to the security forces amid opposition protests, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The events unfolding in Armenia over the past month prove that the government, ignoring the fatal problems facing our country, is only concerned with maintaining its own power. At present, an attempt is being made to involve the police, especially the police forces, in the political process, use the police as a baton and decide personal and political processes," Hakobyan wrote on Facebook.

Hakobyan also added that "being unable to show absolute indifference, he decided to apply for termination of service in the police."