Turkish sappers showcase how Azerbaijan's liberated lands will be de-mined

By Trend





A group of sappers of the Turkish Armed Forces are currently in Azerbaijan, to help with de-mining of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The group is currently undergoing training, performing special related tasks, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The training tasks include detection, clearance of a given area from mines, including use of specially trained dogs.

Upon completion of preparatory training, Turkish experts will get involved in the process of de-mining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.



