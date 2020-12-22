Azerbaijani parliament discloses agenda of next meeting

By Trend





The Azerbaijani parliament announced the agenda of the next meeting, which will be held on December 24, 2020, Trend reports.

The meeting’s agenda will include the bills on:

- ‘The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021’;

- ‘The budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021’;

- ‘The budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021’;

- ‘The subsistence level in Azerbaijan for 2021’;

- ‘The level of need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021";

- amendments to the law ‘On the budgetary system’ (first reading);

- amendment to the Law on Social Insurance (first reading);

- amendment to the Law on Labor Pensions (first reading);

- ‘On social benefits’ (first reading).



