73 cultural monuments to be restored in liberated Lachin

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has revealed number of cultural facilities to be restored in liberated Lachin.

Some 73 historical-cultural monuments, 51 cultural houses, 75 libraries, 5 music schools, 2 museums, 1 gallery will be restored in the region.

"We return culture to our Lachin. We will restore", First Deputy Minister, Acting Minister of Anar Karimov wrote on Twitter.

Lachin was liberated by Azerbaijan on December 1 after 28 years of being under illegal Armenian occupation.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Nearly 22 museums and museum branches, four art galleries, four theaters, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.