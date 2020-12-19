Azerbaijan registers 3,705 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,705 new COVID-19 cases, 4,210 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 199,127 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 135,462 of them have recovered, and 2,175 people have died. Currently, 61,490 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,931 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,049,239 tests have been conducted so far.