ECO ready to support reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

By Ayya Lmahamad

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has expressed its readiness to support the reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's newly-liberated regions.

The organization's Secretary General Hadi Suleimanpour said this during the 31st meeting of the Energy Charter Conference.

Suleimanpour congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory and restoration of its territorial integrity, expressing confidence that the signed trilateral statement would bring peace and tranquility to the region.

The meeting was held in videoconference format under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan on December 16-17.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated that Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world that fully meet its energy needs and is recognized as an important energy exporter in the world.

”Currently, Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring energy security at both regional and global levels. The historic victory of our country after the 44-day war prevented threats to the energy infrastructure once and for all,” he added.

Furthermore, the minister spoke about the trends in energy efficiency at the international level, the challenges and the role of investment and innovation in meeting these challenges, noting that the efficient use of energy resources is also actual for Azerbaijan.

It was noted that targets for the use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency in Azerbaijan have been identified, and it was aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the installed capacity to 30 percent.

Furthermore, the minister briefed the participants on the measures taken in this direction in Azerbaijan, underlining the new law on “Efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency” that was drafted with the support of the International Energy Charter. In addition, he noted that work is being carried out in the direction of preparation of the action plan and other secondary legislative act in the relevant field.

Speaking at the event, Secretary General of the OPEC Mohammad Barkindo stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner for OPEC and key player in the Declaration of Cooperation.

He expressed his gratitude to the President Ilham Aliyev for his continues support to build consensuses and cooperation, noting that he was the first world leader to publically call upon OPEC and non-OPEC members to collaborate to ensure stability in the oil industry.

Likewise, secretary general delivered congratulations on Azerbaijan’s historic victory over the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In addition, he stressed that Azerbaijan is an exemplary country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and supports the World Health Organization.

Additionally, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak briefed the participants of the work done by the organizations in the relevant fields, expressing his gratitude to Azerbaijan for fruitful activity and close cooperation, despite the difficulties associated with the pandemic during its chairmanship.