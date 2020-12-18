Victory Day included in official holidays' list in Azerbaijan

By Trend





As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020) for the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, Victory Day has been included in the list of holidays in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The respective amendments were made to the country's Labor Code at the parliament’s meeting held on Dec.18.

According to the amendment, November 8 was proposed to be included in the list of holidays as Victory Day. The amendments to the law were put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.