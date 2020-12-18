Swiss RSI TV and radio channel prepares reportage from Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Fuzuli

By Trend





RSI Swiss Italian-language TV and radio channel showed a reportage entitled "Return to Nagorno-Karabakh", Trend reports on Dec. 17.

The reportage, prepared by employee of the TV channel Philippo Chichu, who visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Fuzuli districts liberated from occupation, describes the destroyed settlements. The journalist brings to the attention that Aghdam and Fuzuli towns have turned into "ghost towns".

The reportage tells about the gradual return of Azerbaijanis, who were expelled from these territories 30 years ago, to their native lands. Moreover, it tells about the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, which lasted from September to November.

The reportage shows that Armenia, having occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region, expelled the inhabitants of cities and villages, namely Azerbaijanis, and established military posts in these territories in the 1990s.

Armenian soldiers built defensive fortifications among the destroyed houses during the 30-year occupation in these territories.

The conflict that has been going on since 1990s escalated again in September 2020. Azerbaijan liberated its territories which were under occupation.

The Azerbaijani settlers, expelled in the 1990s, return to their lands almost 30 years later.

However, now there are ruins and mined areas, which are currently being cleared by Azerbaijani soldiers.











