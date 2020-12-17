Economist: Azerbaijanis return to their ruined old homes

By Azernews

UK’s Economist newspaper has published an article on Azerbaijani IDPs expelled from their homes and about Armenian vandalism in the newly-liberated territories.

In the article titled: “Azeris return to their ruined old homes”, the author speaks about Armenia’s destruction of Fuzuli and Aghdan cities that had been under occupation for three decades.

The author states that the historical and cultural heritage, monuments and mosques of the Azerbaijani people have been destroyed. It is stressed that thousands of mines buried in the Fizuli region, which once had fertile and fertile lands, after its liberation from occupation.

The article also includes an interview with Aida Huseynova, a resident of the Azerbaijani city of Agdam who escaped the city before the Armenian attack in 1993.

The author emphasizes that about one million Azerbaijanis were displaced at that time, and now they have a chance to return to the liberated regions. It is noted that these areas are reminiscent of the area under nuclear attack. Nothing is visible except the rubble of the walls, which stretch for miles on all sides. The only surviving building in the district is a mosque.

The article reminded that Azerbaijan liberated Fuzuli and Aghdam regions from the Armenian occupation during the six weeks of war.