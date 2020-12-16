Families of martyrs, war veterans involved in self-employment program

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

The State Employment Agency under the ministry has involved more than 700 people from martyrs’ families and wounded soldiers, war veterans and victims of Armenian terror in a self-employment program.

Of them, 450 were members of martyrs’ families, 180 were wounded servicemen, 35 were war veterans and others.

Over 330 people, involved in the program, are provided with assets in the form of goods, materials and equipment in accordance with business plans. Work is underway to provide assets for the rest, and to involve more citizens of this category to the program.

Moreover, recently, a small businesses were created, under the self-employment program, for 25 people whose houses were destroyed as a result of Armenian terror.

Additionally, the agency involved 100 of martyrs’ families members and wounded servicemen, war veterans and victims of Armenian terror in paid public work.

The self-employment program aims to provide access to small businesses for about 12,000 families in 2020.

So far, the State Employment Agency has involved about 8,300 unemployed and low-income families in the self-employment program, providing 4,500 of them with assets needed in their businesses, and this process continues.

It should be noted that the program covered more than 10,000 families in 2019 and about 7,300 families in 2018.

Earlier the ministry has reported that Azerbaijan’s self-employment program will cover 15,000 families in 2021.







