Defence Ministry unveils list of martyrs buried by December 15

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijani soldiers buried by December 15.

In its official website, the ministry said that of 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen who died in the 44-day-war between September 27 and November 10, 2,756 martyrs have been buried by December 15.

The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs.

Work is underway to find servicemen considered as missing and the identification of persons, whose identity has not yet been established. Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public, the ministry said.

In the list unveiled by the ministry on December 14, the number of buried martyrs made up 2,723 out of 2, 783 servicemen.

The Patriotic War of Azerbaijan lasted for 44 days (from September 27 to November 9, 2020) and ended with the liberation of its occupied territories from the Armenian armed forces.