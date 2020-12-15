Azerbaijani, Croatian FMs exchange views on current situation in region

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman on December 15, Trend reports on Dec. 15 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov gave detailed information to other side about the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, which resulted in the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as the implementation of issues arising from the trilateral statement on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities signed on November 10, 2020.

The importance of the implementation of this agreement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region was stressed.

The ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.