Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen, civilians released from Armenian captivity

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons has disclosed the list of Azerbaijanis released from the Armenian activity as part of the prisoner exchange.

Fourteen Azerbaijanis were released from the Armenian captivity and borught to Baku on December 14 as a result of measures taken by the State Commission upon President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the State Commission has stated.

Azerbaijan and Armenia started prisoner exchange on December 14 in line with the trilateral peace agreement signed on November 10 that stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the 44-day-war.

The exchange was facilitated by Russian peacekeepers that have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh under the peace agreement.

Below is the list of released Azerbaijani hostages:

Yahya Abdinov, (born Dec. 30, 1999), serviceman

Emin Bakhshaliyev, (born Jan. 22, 1988), serviceman

Mobil Ahmadzade, (born April 22, 1999), serviceman

Omar Alakbarov, (born Jan. 1, 1985), serviceman

Sharif Aliyev, (born Dec. 20, 1995), serviceman

Anar Aliyev, (born June 28, 1992), serviceman

Nurlan Alizade, (born Jan. 2, 1992), serviceman

Nahid Hamidov, (born Jan. 5, 1991), serviceman

Bayram Karimov, (born February 3, 1992), serviceman

Amin Musayev, (born July 4, 1994) , serviceman

Valiahad Valiyev, (born March 5, 1998), serviceman

Nuraddin Yolchuyev, (born October 14, 1998), serviceman

Shahbaz Guliyev, (born May 9, 1968), civilian

Dilgam Asgarov, (born September 30, 1960), civilian

Currently, the abovementioned military personnel and civilians are undergoing check-up and treated.