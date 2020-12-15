MFA: Baku supports Turkey's position based on international law and justice

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its support for Turkey as Washington announced sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

"We condemn the decision of the United States to unilaterally impose sanctions on Turkey for the purchase of S-400 air defence systems, and we consider this step against Turkey as the application of double standards," the ministry said in a statement on December 15..

It regretted that the USA did not respond to Turkey's proposal to resolve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

"It is unfortunate that the United States, an ally, did not respond to Turkey's proposal to resolve this issue through dialogue and diplomacy. As always, Azerbaijan stands by Turkey and supports its position based on international law and justice. We call for urgent steps to be taken to resolve this issue, which covers Turkey's national security, through dialogue," the ministry said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that President Ilham Aliyev considered as unacceptable unilateral sanctions imposed on Turkey by the USA for the purchase of S-400 air defence system. He added that "Aliyev expressed his confidence that the sanctions would not hinder Turkey's steps to strengthen its defence capabilities".

"Azerbaijan supports Turkey, and Turkey supports Azerbaijan, and our countries always stand by each other. The participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Victory Parade held in Baku on December 10 is another example of the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey," Hajiyev said.