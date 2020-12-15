Spain issues postage stamps in honor of Uzeyir Hajibeyli

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Postage stamps have been issued in Spain to honour the memory of Azerbaijan's great national composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli and eminent Kazakh poet Abay Kunanbayev. Both left their mark in the Turkic culture.

The initiative was carried out with the support of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain to mark the 135th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and the 175th anniversary of the founder of modern Kazakh written literature Abay Kunanbayev.

Postage stamps depicting Abay Kunanbayev and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, samples of their creative work, as well as cultural values and national musical instruments of the Turkic world were released throughout Spain.

Notably, the decision on postage stamps was discussed as part of the meeting held between Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Kazakh political scientists in November.

As part of the celebration, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva stressed that the Foundation will publish the book "Time and Thoughts" timed to the 80th anniversary of the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The publication highlights the views of the former Kazakh president expressed by him at various conferences as well as articles and books published in different years.

Another book is dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh writer Abai Kunanbayev. The book is a valuable resource dedicated to the author's work. It will be published in Azerbaijani. The presentation of the books will also take place in Kazakhstan.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

The Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfil the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.