Azerbaijani Parliament begins plenary session

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Parliament has begun its plenary session, Trend reports on Dec.15 referring to the parliament.

The session will discuss 13 bills on:

1. Renaming the village of Saghiyan in the Shamakhi district into the village of Gunashli.

2. Amendments to the ‘List of Azerbaijani municipalities’ attached to the law of Azerbaijan ‘On territories and lands of municipalities’.

3. Amendments to the Civil Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

4. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On full insurance of deposits’ (second reading).

5. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On deposit insurance’ (second reading).

6. Amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

7. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On education’ (second reading).

8. Amendments to the laws of Azerbaijan ‘On physical culture and sports’, ‘On professional education’ and ‘On general education’ (second reading).

9. Amendments to the Customs Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

10. Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan (second reading).

11. Amendments to the ‘Internal Charter of Azerbaijani Parliament’ approved by the Law of Azerbaijan No. 74-IQ of May 17, 1996 (second reading).

12. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On committees of Azerbaijani Parliament’ (second reading).

13. Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On accounting’ (first reading).