Some 137 mines rendered harmless in frontline zones

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported that its teams cleared 137 mines and unexploded ordnance, and mine safety awareness campaigns were conducted among 80,141 civilians between December 10 and 13, 2020.

"ANAMA’s demolition team neutralized 137 pieces of mines and unexploded ordnances. Explosive Remnants Awareness Specialists conducted explosive remnants risk awareness campaign among 80, 141 civilians," the agency reported on its website.

It added that as response action to the reported 17 emergency calls ANAMA in close coordination with the specialists of the Interior Ministry conducted 40 emergency and operational clearance field missions about shells falling on the territory of Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli, Goranboy Khojavend and Tartar regions.

"As reported 11 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 84 pieces of anti-tank mines, 68 pieces of anti-personnel mine, and 50 exploded shell remnants were found as a result of mission," ANAMA said.

The agency said that "in general, from September 27 to December 13, 2020, ANAMA executed 1,693 special operational emergency visits as response action to 2,177 signals (operational calls). In line with the agreed Plan of Action special fact-finding missions were executed in the residential area near the [Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan] oil pipeline, territory of the Mingachevir thermal power station, the Soujthern Caucasus Pipeline, arable and pasture areas, roadsides, forests, schools in Aghdam, Agdash, Agjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Bilasuvar, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Naftalan, Kurdemir, Fuzuli, Tartar, Tovuz, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zardab, KhiiziKhojavend, Oghuz, Gabala regions, Ganja and mingachevir cities, as a result of which, 1,239 unexploded ordnance, 4,475 pieces of anti-peronnel mines, 1,304 pieces of anti-tank mines, 1,826 anti-tank mine explosive fuses, 76 pieces of detonators, 1,411 pieces of 9N235 type bomblets (cluster munitions), 20,704 bullets of various calibres, 2 pieces of gas-grenades, 5,568 grams of black gunpowder, 27 pieces of meteorological radio direction detectors for military purposes, 7 drones, 2 missiles schemes and 1,838 exploded missile parts were found".