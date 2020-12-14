Azerbaijan's parliament discusses creating municipalities in liberated territories

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee for Regional Affairs held a meeting online, Trend reports on Dec.14 referring to the parliament.

Opening the meeting, the Committee’s Chairman Siyavush Novruzov noted two issues on the meeting’s agenda. For the first issue he presented a bill ‘On renaming the village of Saghiyan (Shamakhi district) into Gunashli’.

Novruzov said that the process of renaming a number of villages in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020) has been launched on the president’s initiative. After discussions with the commission on toponymy and the villager residents, it was decided that it would be expedient to rename the village of Sagiyan to Gunashli, given its location in the south of the district.

According to the committee’s chairman, the second issue on the agenda was related to the amendment to the list of municipalities in Azerbaijan, added to the law ‘On territories and lands of municipalities.’

The amendment envisaged to rename the Saghiyan municipality in the documents of the municipalities into the Gunashli municipality.

The MPs participating in the meeting expressed their views on the issues discussed, including the formation of municipalities in the liberated territories, the settlement and implementation of the process of land reforms, the creation of new territorial units, and the effective activity of local government in these territories were touched upon.

Both issues were recommended for consideration at the parliament’s plenary session.