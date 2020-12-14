Vice President of Board of Maschio Gaspardo Group sends letter to President Aliyev

Andrea Maschio, Vice President of the Board of Maschio Gaspardo Group sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

Allow me on behalf of Maschio Gaspardo Group to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your victory in liberating Azerbaijani lands from a twenty-eight-year occupation and signing of a peace agreement. It is wonderful to witness this historic military success, achieved under such strong leadership, and in such a short period.

We kindly congratulate you with the historic victory that opens up a new era in modern Azerbaijan history, as well as in the history of the whole region. It reveals promising and unique opportunities, bright perspectives for inclusive regional cooperation and sustainable development in the region of enormous potential, and growing geostrategic importance.

We wish you further success in the process of the restoration of the liberated territories of your country. We wish peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan!" the letter said.